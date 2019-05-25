Labour’s solar panels plan for the East Riding

Solar panels would be installed on around 2,900 homes in the East Riding under new plans announced by the Labour Party.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says the policy could relieve pressure on low-income families while supporting new industries in neglected parts of the country.

Under plans announced by Mr Corbyn and Rebecca Long Bailey, the shadow business, energy and industrial strategy secretary, a Labour government would fit 1 million social properties and homes of low-income families across the UK with solar panels.

The party says the move will help to tackle fuel poverty, providing households with free energy and saving them an average of £117 a year on bills, rising to £270 for retired households.

Any unused electricity generated by the programme would be used by the National Grid, which Labour plans to take into public ownership – raising an additional £66 million per year for local authorities.

Social housing makes up 9% of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s 157,000 homes – around 14,000 properties.

Labour estimates this means solar panels would be installed at 2,887 properties in the area – roughly 35,000 panels in total, covering 55,000 square metres of rooftops.

Mr Corbyn said: “Our green industrial revolution will benefit working class people with cheaper energy bills, more rewarding, well-paid jobs, and new industries to revive the parts of our country that have been held back for far too long.”

Article by Joseph Hook