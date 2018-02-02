Labour Party meets with NFU members

Members of the East Yorkshire Labour Party recently met with NFU representatives to exchange perspectives on the pressing issues affecting the rural community.

The discussions covered rural economies, the social consequences of austerity, the environment, and the consequences of Brexit.

Following the meeting both sides agreed to maintain future dialogue and liaison between the important organisations.

Rebecca Hesketh, NFU county adviser for York East said: “The coming years will be a period of change for farmers and the rural economy on the whole.

“It is great to have the opportunity to discuss with all political parties how these changes will affect farmers and how we can create a positive outcome for the countryside on the whole from Brexit.”

Daniel Vulliamy, speaking on behalf of the East Yorkshire Labour Party, said: “The Labour knows it has lower levels of support in rural areas than in the big cities.

“We know that if we are going to form a Government we have to increase support in some mixed and rural constituencies and that is a big challenge.

“It has been very helpful to learn from NFU members of their concerns and hopes for the future, in terms of Brexit and what that means after the Common Agricultural Policy and the period of guaranteed level funding support comes to an end.

“We were asked about Labour’s rural policies, and after sharing the details of our June Election Manifesto, we could see that more work needs to be done in this area.

“There are more things that unite us than divide us.”