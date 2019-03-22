Kirk gets ready for the London Marathon...even though he only started running in September

Brothers Kirk Southern and Ben Wright will be running the London Marathon next month, in memory of their father - although Kirk admits just six months ago, he couldn't even manage one mile, never mind 26.

They will be raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society, after losing dad Donald to a rare form of dementia at the age of 57.

Kirk, who works at Carnaby Caravans, only started running last year when he learnt he had got a place in the marathon.

“In the middle of September we got the call, saying we had been accepted.

“We were over the moon but me a little scared too. That day I went for my first run along the seafront, only just managing half-a-mile, which felt like a marathon and I was thinking to myself ‘what have I done?’.

“I started to run round the block for a week or so then upped it to twice round the block and then after around two weeks, I managed 1.3 miles and thought ‘maybe just maybe’.

“Within a month I’d done three miles, so decided to have a go at Sewerby Parkrun 5k. Within the next few weeks I’d gone from three miles to six miles and started to feel I was getting somewhere.

"My partner suggested I get in contact with Bridlington Road Runners, which I was a bit reluctant to, thinking I wouldn’t be fast enough or good enough, but I finally got in touch in November and joined and not looked back since.

"They’ve helped me tenfold, they’re like a big family, all great people.

"By the end of December I'd done my first 9.5 miles in two hours and 47 mins and it almost killed me. I couldn't walk for almost a week.

"At the end of January I did the Bridlington Half Marathon route on my own and eventually completed it in two hours and 50 minutes. I was over the moon but in a lot of pain.

"My brother Ben is in the Army so he’s a very fit lad and started coming over to Brid every couple of weeks to go out running with me.

"We did the the half marathon route together, we didn’t talk much as he just stayed in front setting a pace to push me that bit further which has helped me massively, completing it in two hours and 29 minutes so we added another three miles on top.

"We’ve also done a few other runs together and also entered our first official race the 2019 Dalton Dash 10k which we completed in one hour and one minute.

"My brother has been great and supported me every step of the way, he’s stayed by my side through every run, he’s pushed me and helped me get through it and would like to thank him for that.

"He’s been great, he’s a fit lad and could do it a lot quicker but he’s been with me every step of the way. "We said we'll run this great race together in memory of our dad Donald Wright, and to raise money for this great charity, hoping one day we'll find a cure."

You can support Kirk at his Just Giving page here.