Just Eat reveals the top 10 takeaway dishes in Bridlington

A new report from online food order and delivery service, Just Eat, reveals the takeaway eating habits of Bridlington.

The data shows that although Italian may be the UK’s favourite cuisine but in Bridlington, takeaway lovers go kebab crazy.

Bridlington has fallen in love with Turkish food, as data released by Just Eat revealed residents order more kebabs than any other dish.

The top takeaway dishes people of Bridlington order on Just Eat are:

1. Doner Kebab

2. Pizza Margherita

3. Chicken Kebab

4. Pizza

5. Cheeseburger

6. Sweet & Sour Chicken

7. Pizza Pepperoni

8. BBQ Chicken Pizza

9. Chicken Nuggets

10. Chicken Wrap

Graham Corfield UK MD of Just Eat says: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

"Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1500% across the UK. We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food.

"With 30,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we’re pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”

