Join the library to help your mental health

Next week is National Libraries Week and a pop-up joining station will be springing up at Bridlington Spa.

As well as being able to call into either of Bridlington's libraries, book-lovers can also go to the Spa between 1.30pm and 3,30pm on Wednesday.

This year’s focus of National Libraries Week is on wellbeing, with libraries across the country showcasing how they bring communities together, combat loneliness, provide a space for reading and creativity and support people with their mental health.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said : “National Libraries Week is a great opportunity to promote and celebrate our hugely popular and successful libraries here in the East Riding.

"They are about so much more than simply borrowing and returning books these days – I would encourage anybody who would like to get involved in everything that our libraries offer to join free of charge next week.”

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for transforming lifestyles, added: “I am particularly pleased that National Libraries Week this year is focussed on wellbeing.

"Loneliness can be a serious issue for a number of our residents, which can damage people’s health, and it is very pleasing to see all the ways in which libraries can bring people and communities together and offer excellent support for our residents’ mental health.”