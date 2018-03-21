Jez prepares to cycle round the coast of Great Britain

“I have pretty much seen the world, but I’ve not seen my own country.”

Jez Bromley is about to put that right as he prepares to pedal around the coastline of Great Britain in a bid to raise £10,000.

Jez has bought a bike from America for his marathon adventure

He will set off on his bike from Bridlington next month and cycle around 6,000 miles on what he calls “the holiday of a lifetime”.

Jez said: “I’ve always been adventurous. I was in the Army for 24 years before working for the Government and then for NATO in Brussels.

“This has been three years in the pipeline. It has taken plenty of research on good equipment.

“The route is not that important, it’s all about being streamlined.”

Jez Bromley says his challenge could take around four months

He has sourced all sorts of lightweight kit, from a tent to a camping stove, and even has emergency Army-style food rations.

But while that side of the challenge has been planned with military precision, the schedule is a lot more flexible.

“There is no plan, no timeframe, it’s all about enjoying it. If I am sick of cycling one day, I will take a day off,” he said.

“I will be camping most of the time, but will need to get into a bunkhouse every few days just to wash my clothes and charge my power up.

He will set off from Bridlington next month

“The beauty of it is I eat when want to eat, drink when I want to drink and stop when I want to stop.”

Jez estimated the journey will take anything between two and four months, and he admits he is lucky his work and family circumstances have allowed him the opportunity.

He will set off anti-clockwise and is looking forward to seeing Scotland, visiting Orkney and the Shetland Isles and reaching the North Wales coast.

The hills of Devon and Cornwall are expected to be toughest part of the route, although he said he is also wary of the danger of traffic and potholes.

he has sourced all sorts of lightweight equipment to carry on his 6,000 mile trip

The 53-year-old added: “The weather has been so terrible lately that I’ve not been able to do proper training but I will get fitter as I go along.

“I did the Way of the Roses on reverse last year as a tester.

“I’ve always been generally fit and did a lot of runningbut as I got older I discovered cycling was easier on my knees.”

Having lost both his parents to cancer, he is hoping to raise £10,000 for Cancer Research with his cycle.

He has already passed the £500 mark and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jez-brommers-bromley-gbface