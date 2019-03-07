Jazz and blues fest headliners revealed

Preparations for the annual Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival are well under way with more acts announced to perform at the popular event.

More main stage performers have been revealed along with the headliners for the festival which takes place on July 12 to July 14 at the stately home.

A truly family friendly festival for all has been planned – including canine family members.

The headline act for Friday 12 July is Ponyland who will provide a world of live Afro-beat, Punk Jazz, with a seven-piece ensemble.

Acts for Saturday 13 July include The Mark Williams Trio, King For a Day: The Nat King Cole Story (celebrating the centenary of the birth of one of the greatest vocalists) with Mo Pleasure headlining.

Morris “Mo” Pleasure has been at the forefront of American popular music for the last thirty years.

Opening proceedings on Sunday 14 July is Manchester-based contemporary jazz-rock quintet Artephis, followed by Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat – a vibrant quartet, led by saxophonist and composer Emma Johnson and featuring Calvin Travers, Angus Milne, and Alasdair Wells.

Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi will play country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the 1920s and 30s, before Ben Beattie’s After Midnight Band plus Burton Agnes Hall owner Simon Cunliffe-Lister play out the event.

A spokesman for the festival said: “A wide variety of jazz, blues, acoustic, soul and funk – with, above all, superb musicianship – will grace the main stage, performance tents, courtyard and Great Hall.

“This is a weekend designed for the whole family to relax and enjoy.

“More artists will be added over the coming weeks and the Friday and Saturday late night acts will be announced soon.”

Early bird full weekend tickets are £75 with individual afternoon / evening tickets also available.

Visit www.burtonagnes.com or call 01262 490324 to buy tickets or for more information.