Residents have been urged to check CCTV footage to help track down who tried to steal a van in Bridlington overnight.

The attempted theft is thought to have happened between 12.30am and 5.30am today at Trentham Mews, off Bempton Lane.

The thieves were unable to get the van off the drive.

JCB speakers and a Pioneer stereo were taken from inside the van and children's car seats were thrown about.