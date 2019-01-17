It's snowing in Bridlington - this is the forecast for today and tomorrow

You won't need to dig the sledge out just yet - but you will want to wrap up warm if you are heading out.



Bridlington has been hit by snow showers this morning and the forecasters are saying we are likely to see a few more flurries over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for between 10am on Thursday and 10am on Friday, and temperatures are not expected to get above 3C for the next few days.

It says there will be sleet and snow showers today then ice during Thursday evening and night.

the warning adds people should expect: 'Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."