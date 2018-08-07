It’s showtime this weekend in Flamborough

Flamborough Allotments & Gardens Association will be holding its 78th annual show on Saturday (August 11) in the Village Hall.

Doors open to the public at 1pm.

Admission is 50p for adults, children are free.

There will be raffle and tombola stalls, along with the usual cakes, jams/preserves and vegetables for sale. We will also have tea/coffee, sandwiches and cakes on sale in the kitchen.

Schedules can be obtained from Elaine on 01262 850174.

* Vocal entertainer Harriet is performing at Flamborough Victoria Club, this Friday night and Rachel Mills Saturday night, both artists start at 8.45pm. Usual Bingo, raffles and beer draw,

* The next Table Top Sale at Flamborough Village Hall will be Bank Holiday Saturday, August 25, at Flamborough Village Hall.

Tombola. Refreshments in the café. Admission 50p, children free.

All proceeds of the Table Money, Door Money and Café profits to the village hall fund.