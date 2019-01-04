It's not your average New Year diet - who is eating Christmas trees?

Some of the animals at a tourist attraction near Bridlington are enjoying a special New Year snack.

The llamas and alpacas at Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Centre are tucking into pine needles from unwanted Christmas trees as a creative way of recycling.

The bark is then turned into chippings for the monkey enclosure.

Owner Paul Woodward said: "They strip them clean. If I put a seven foot Christmas tree in there, it will be bare in half-an-hour - although we have got 15 alpacas.

"We put them in with the alpacas and llamas because the pine needles are a superb source of Vitamin C. They love them.

"They eat all the needles and we are left with a bare tree, which we put through the mulcher and the chippings then go down on the floor of the monkey enclosure. It's a great eco-friendly covering."

So far, around 50 trees have been taken to the centre, and people are welcome to take them along as they take their decorations down this weekend.

It's ideas such as this which has seen the attraction at Carnaby receive Visit England's Green Tourism Silver Award.

"It's for recycling, using green energy and using local suppliers wherever we can.

"In the whole of Yorkshire, only four venues have got this award and we are the only one in East Yorkshire so we are really, really proud."