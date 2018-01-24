Search

Is this the first artwork featuring our new lifeboat?

The Antony Patrick Jones
The Antony Patrick Jones

It’s not even been on its first call yet, but Bridlington’s new lifeboat has already been captured by a budding young artist.

Sixteen-year-old Lucy Shutt created the artwork of the Antony Patrick Jones, even though she has not yet been able to see the vessel in person.

She used a photo from the Free Press website to help make the picture, which was a Christmas present for her mum, Janice.

“It was quite a surprise,” said Janice, who lives in Keighley. “We watched the new boat arriving in November through the Free Press’ Facebook Live video.

“We had a lot of affection for the old boat, the Marine Engineer, and we were sorry to see it go but this was a lovely surprise for me.”