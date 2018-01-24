Is this the first artwork featuring our new lifeboat?

It’s not even been on its first call yet, but Bridlington’s new lifeboat has already been captured by a budding young artist.

Sixteen-year-old Lucy Shutt created the artwork of the Antony Patrick Jones, even though she has not yet been able to see the vessel in person.

She used a photo from the Free Press website to help make the picture, which was a Christmas present for her mum, Janice.

“It was quite a surprise,” said Janice, who lives in Keighley. “We watched the new boat arriving in November through the Free Press’ Facebook Live video.

“We had a lot of affection for the old boat, the Marine Engineer, and we were sorry to see it go but this was a lovely surprise for me.”