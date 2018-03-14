Is Bridlington Britain's best port?

Bridlington has been shortlisted for Port Of The Year in the 2018 Fishing News Awards.

It is up against Brixham in Devon and three Scottish towns, Cullivoe, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

A panel of judges from the fishing industry will pick a winner and the results will be announced at a ceremony in Aberdeen in May.

The category recognises excellence in service and amenities found in ports and harbours throughout the UK and Ireland, regardless of size.

Organisers aid Bridlington had made the final five because it was: "Home to some 40 potting boats, the UK’s leading shellfish port achieved a record-breaking catch value of £9.5m in 2017, of which lobsters accounted for £5.9m and crabs £3m.

"Bridlington Harbour Commissioners took delivery of a purpose-built 25.4m dredger last year, to deepen the harbour, where three local companies run vivier-storage systems on the pier."