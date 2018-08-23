Investigations continue into fire at flats in Bridlington

Few details have been revealed by the emergency services about a flat fire in Bridlington town centre last night.

Several police, fire and ambulance service vehicles were seen in Wellington Road, which was closed to traffic and pedestrians for much of the evening.

Police confirmed they were called shortly after 7.35pm by the fire service, following reports of a fire at flats. They Tweeted that the public should 'listen to officer instructions and do not walk through the closed area'.

They said their officers were staying in the area throughout the night to help fire service staff keep residents safe and establish the circumstances of the fire.

This morning, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to provide further details about the incident.