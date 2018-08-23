Investigation launched after man dies in a fire at Bridlington

A man has died following a flat fire in Bridlington.

Police were called to the top floor flat at Wellington Road at 7.35pm yesterday by the fire service who are now both working together along with the Coroner's Office in an investigation to find out exactly what happened.

Det Supt Tony Cockerill said: “The fire was isolated to a top floor flat, where the body of a man was found. We’re now working with the Coroner’s Office and the fire service to investigate both the cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death, which is being treated as unexplained. Specialist officers are supporting the man’s family, who have asked that he is not publically identified at this time."