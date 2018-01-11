Inquest opens into Buckton man questioned following death of partner

A man found dead in his home days after he was arrested on suspicion of murder following his partner's death has been named.

David Palmer, 56, was found dead at the house he had shared with his partner Carol Camm in Main Street, in Buckton, on New Year's Day.

Pictured David Palmer

Mr Palmer has now been officially identified after a formal inquest into his death was opened in Hull yesterday (January 10).

His wife Carol Camms was found dead on December 19 at their home and Mr Palmer was arrested and questioned as part of a murder investigation by Humberside Police.

He was later released under investigation but without charge.

On New Year's Day police were called to his home following. Mr Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

