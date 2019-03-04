Injured seal left high and dry at Fraisthorpe beach is rescued by RSPCA

RSPCA officers faced a race against time to save a tired and dehydrated seal stuck on top of a World War Two pillbox.

They had to work in fading light to reach the tired and dehydrated seal who was stuck in an awkward position 10ft above the beach at Fraisthorpe, south of Bridlington.

The seal was treated at The Sea Life Centre in Scarborough

A passer-by spotted the seal last Tuesday and reported that it had been stuck there for over 24 hours. The RSPCA was approached for help by Scarborough Sea Life Centre.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Leanne Honess-Heather and Deputy Chief Inspector Claire Mitchell went to the scene.

ACO Honess-Heather said: “The poor seal was clearly distressed and we could see he had injured his eye. Because he had been stuck up there for 24 hours, and had been exposed to the strong sun throughout the heat of the day, he was very dehydrated.

“The light was fading fast and we didn’t have much time. We knew we had to get him down quickly.

The animal was dehydrated after 24 hours out of the water.

“The sheer sides and height of the pillbox made the rescue quite a challenge.

“Together, DCI Mitchell and I managed to manoeuvre him into a net and, supporting his weight between us, we managed to carefully lower him. Luckily, we were able to get him down safely and he was soon on his way to Scarborough Sea Life Centre.

“A secondary assessment at the centre by Aquarist Jordan Woodhead confirmed the seal’s eye had sustained some trauma and was slightly infected, so he received some veterinary treatment.

Because he was otherwise fit and healthy, the seal was released back into the wild the following day.

