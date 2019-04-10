Incidents at Flamborough Road shop in Bridlington are linked, say detectives

Detectives in Bridlington are linking two incidents of robbery and attempted robbery on delivery drivers which happened at the same shop on Flamborough Road.

A driver was threatened by two men as he was making a drop around 7am on Tuesday.

One of the men was holding what was described as a metal bar. They demanded cigarettes but nothing was stolen and the suspects ran off and scaled a fence on Lamplugh Lane.

The driver sustained a minor injury to his hand. Both men have been described as wearing dark clothing.

Police are linking this to a similar incident at the same shop which took place on Thursday 7 March. On that occasion a single man stole 6,000 cigarettes from another driver after threatening him.

Detective Sergeant Carl Sweeting from Bridlington CID said: “During both of these incidents the suspects acted in the same way, were after the same goods, and escaped in the same direction from the same shop around the same time of day.

“We are currently reviewing evidence to trace these individuals, and I am also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has any information to contact us.

“I also want to issue a reminder to delivery drivers to be vigilant while making drops, not only to protect themselves but to prevent similar crimes from happening in future.

“Call us quoting log 85 of 9/4/19 or 65 of 7/3/19.”