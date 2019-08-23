IN PICTURES: Scarborough cliff lift
The Central Tramway in Scarborough will be opening the doors to the engine room exclusively as part of the Heritage Open Days.
Members of the public will be able to apply to go on the free tours on September 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 10 and 11am.
1. Scarborough's Central Tramway
Mally Thorndyke readies the tram for descent
2. Scarborough's Central Tramway
The trams make their way up and down from the beach
3. Scarborough's Central Tramway
The tram in action heading towards the beach in South Bay.
4. Scarborough's Central Tramway
The tram poised for it's next trip
