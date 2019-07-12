Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We were proud to host HRH The Duke of York today to the Show. It’s been a spectacular three days, with some of the finest animals in the country competing in the judging rings, finishing with an exhilarating Cock O’The North showjumping competition.” The prestigious Cock O’ The North showjumping competition was won by jubilant Wetherby rider Richard Howley. The packed grandstand roared Richard home clear on Sarah Borthwick’s Chinook in 49.22, beating James Wilson Imagine de Muze on 53.31 and the legendary John Whitaker taking third on 53.40 with Unick du Francport. The competition came after the traditional President’s Handover which saw Tom Ramsden hand to Charlotte Bromet the new President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for the coming year.
IN PICTURES: Royal Visit Rounds off the 161st Great Yorkshire Show
HRH the Duke of York visited the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show, taking in everything from fashion to the latest in farming innovations.
