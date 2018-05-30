IN PICTURES: Hundreds flock to first puffin festival

Hundreds of thousands of seabirds make the cliffs at Flamborough their home at this time of year – and they brought thousands of admiring visitors to the coast this year.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust held its first Yorkshire Puffin Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the sights and sounds of the ‘Seabird City’.

Flamborough School pupils launched the festival

The festival was launched on Friday, by children from Flamborough Primary School’s Puffin Class.

Wearing their handmade puffin masks, they boarded East Yorkshire Motor Company’s open top bus and headed towards Thornwick Bay, accompanied by a puffin mascot in full costume.

Some of the youngsters were selected to switch on a live camera stream from the cliffs which was broadcast into North Landing cafe.

During the weekend, volunteers were stationed along the headland, helping visitors to get the best view of the puffins on the cliffs.

They also pointed out the herring gulls, kittiwakes, razorbills and the other species which could be spotted.

There was also a range of family activities – including a competition to name the festival’s mascot, with the winner receiving a holiday at Thornwick Bay from the festival sponsors Haven.

Other events inclued photography workshops, guided walks, boat trips and craft sessions at the Living Seas Centre.

Sunday saw glorious weather and the car park at North Landing was full.

Although Monday was more misty and miserable, it did not stop acclaimed artist James Brunt and his young helpers creating a huge puffin out of black and white stones on the beach.

However, it was only a temporary piece of art – and was washed away by the tide at the end of the day.