IN PICTURES: Children In Need in Bridlington

Pudsey Bear’s tour of primary schools in Bridlington raised £2,345.66 for the BBC’s Children In Need appeal.

That was £300 more than last year’s efforts as Pudsey and his friends from Bridlington Round Table visited almost all the town’s schools and headed to Burton Agnes and the Children’s Centre for the first time.

A warm welcome for Pudsey at Bay Primary School

Round Table secretary Greg Miller said: “We had William Coates Cars take Pudsey round in a special Pudsey Mini which was probably a once in a lifetime experience for us.”

Elsewhere, West Building Supplies raised £502 by holding raffles and donating 1% of their sales on the day.