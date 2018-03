From snow at the start of the month, to some of the fiercest winds in recent years - March has beenfull of wild weather in Bridlington.

Huge waves crashed around the seafront, a 150-year-old monkey puzzle tree was blown down at Sewerby Hall and the main road to Scarborough was blocked by snow for almost a whole day.

Let’s hope winter is finally behind us and spring is on the way.

Here are a selection of photos taken by Paul Atkinson and some submitted by Free Press readers.