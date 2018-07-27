Ideas for what to do with the kids in Bridlington next week

Active Coast is a full programme of events and activities throughout the school holidays to celebrate sport and culture and allow people to explore, join in, and enjoy the East Riding’s stunning coastline.

The programme is designed for residents and visitors to get active, be healthy and enjoy life in the area, with events at Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea.

Highlights of the second week of activities include :

BRIDLINGTON AREA :

Coastal Explorers – Hike and Firelight (with Responsible Fishing): Monday, 30 July : 10am – 3pm : Danes Dyke : ages five plus with adult : free : booking essential on 01482 395320 or sportplayarts@eastriding.gov.uk : bushcraft, woodland art and marshmallows on the fire

All Ride adapted cycling : Tuesday, 31 July : 11am-3pm :North Promenade : ages five plus

Family Beach Bootcamp and Games :Tuesday, 31 July : 1pm – 3pm : ages five plus : Bridlington South Beach, below foreshores office :keep fit and get active on the beach

Go Spike Beach Volleyball : Wednesday, 1 August : 1pm – 3pm : Bridlington South Beach, below foreshores office : ages 6-16 : free

Mile Marker Health Walk : Thursday, 2 August : 10am – 11am : East Riding Leisure Bridlington : free : open to all

Play Activities Session : Friday, 3 August : 12 noon – 3pm : Sewerby Hall and Gardens : open to all : usual admission charges apply

Beach Cricket with Yorkshire Cricket : Friday, 3 August : 10am-12 noon : Bridlington South Cliff Beach, below the Park and Ride: ages 6-16 : free: qualified coaches and plenty of fun on the sand

Beach Tennis : Friday, 3 August: 1pm – 3pm : Bridlington South Cliff beach, below the Park and Ride : ages 6-16 : free

Sewerby parkrun : Saturday, 4 August: 9am:Sewerby Hall and Gardens : open to all : free

Stone Art Family Weekend Workshop with Responsible Fishing UK : Saturday, 4 August : 10am –4 pm : Bridlington North Beach (near chalets) : open to all (with adult) : free : try your hand at stone art, stacks and sculptures

Skyball Beach Volleyball Club : Saturday, 4 August : 10am -12 noon : Bridlington South Beach (near foreshores office) : £5 (adults) and £4 (juniors): top class training to learn and play the game

Acoustic Let’s Rock : Sunday, 5 August : 1pm : Spa Gardens : open to all : free : live music with finger picked guitar, vocal harmonies, soloists and toe tapping melodies.

Full details of all Active Coast activities throughout the summer can be found at www.activecoast.org.