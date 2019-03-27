Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner to speak to Pocklington Town Meeting

Pocklington Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting will be held next Wednesday, April 3 from 7.30pm in Pocklington Arts Centre.

Keith Hunter, Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner, will be here to give a short presentation and to answer any questions people may have on policing.

The annual town meeting is open to all residents living within the town (parish) of Pocklington and provides an opportunity for residents to ask questions or make comments about the town.

These comments are passed to the relevant authorities. For more information please contact Town Clerk Gordon Scaife on 01759 304851.