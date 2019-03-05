How to make sure your dog does not go missing while you are on holiday in Bridlington

Holidaymakers coming to Bridlington with their pets are to be given temporary tags this summer in a bid to reunite any lost dogs with their owners quickly.

The initiative is being launched by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s dog wardens and will see visitors to South Cliff Holiday Park and those renting council chalets on the seafront who bring their pets issued with temporary tags.

The tags will have the contact details of either the caravan park or the chalets so should a dog go missing while in the town it can be traced back to its owner.

The initiative is part of the dog wardens’ responsible dog ownership scheme.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m very pleased that we are able to offer this very useful and innovative service to visitors to Bridlington this summer.

“We want our visitors to have as an enjoyable stay as possible and this scheme will certainly offer additional peace of mind and allow people to appreciate their stay even more.

“It’s a legal requirement for dog owners to have their pets microchipped and the details kept up to date so if a dog does go missing it can be reunited with its owner quickly.

“But when people bring their dogs on holiday with them the details change and should a dog go missing the wardens have no way of knowing where the owners are staying.

“By issuing these temporary tags it means that dog and owner can be reunited quickly.”