How much money will you need for your Council Tax bill this year?

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has approved a 5.99% increase in Council Tax bills for 2018/19.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby, OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “There are two elements to the increase – the general 3% which is in line with inflation and the other 3% is

How much you will pay the council next year - although the overall bills will be higher to include sums for the police, fire service and Bridlington Town Council

the decision of the Government to shift the burden of adult social care onto the local tax payer.

“The council is still strong financially but it’s a very difficult message for me and other councils to get across that we’re actually increasing council tax by 5.99% and yet we’re reducing

expenditure.

“I do understand this is not an easy decision for members but given the funding crisis that is hitting budgets across the country they we have to tackle our responsibilities and in doing so give assurances to residents in need of care that we will do everything to ensure their needs will be met.”

East Riding Council says it has delivered savings of £158.3million since 2010 but still needs to make further savings of £40.3million in the next three years to meet Government funding reductions, inflation and service pressures.

Bills will be sent out next month, and will also include additional charges from Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and town and parish councils.