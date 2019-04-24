House building in the East Riding at highest level in a decade

House building in the East Riding is at its highest level for a decade, official figures reveal.

However, industry experts have warned that a mismanaged Brexit could hit developers with labour shortages and higher material prices.

The latest Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows that 1,130 houses were completed in 2018, the highest figure since 2008.

This is 18% higher than in 2017, when 960 new builds were completed. The figures only include new homes.

In the East Riding, private developers funded 85% of all new homes. Housing associations paid for the rest.

Alongside completed homes, building started on a further 1,410 sites in the East Riding between January and December 2018, up from 1,080 during the same period in 2017.

Nationally, new home completions are rising.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, put the increase down to the Government improving conditions for developers.

He said: “Successive governments have helped create a much more positive policy environment, that has allowed the industry to invest with confidence in the people and land needed to build more homes.

“All indicators suggest we will see further increases in output and planning permission for new homes.”

The National Federation of Builders, warned that a “poorly managed exit from the EU will create labour and work shortages”. Nationally house building has mostly decreased since the 1960s.