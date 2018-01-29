Hospice shop celebrates its first anniversary

There was birthday cake and balloons as the Saint Catherine’s Hospice shop in Bridlington celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday.

Manager Debbie Rhodes celebrated the occasion with her team of volunteers and said: “Working this past year as manager has really opened my eyes to what goes on behind the scenes in a charity shop. There’s such a lot to do and it’s very exciting to see what our donation bags hold, we are amazed at what generous gifts we receive.”

The hospice’s shops account for around a quarter of its fund-raising requirements each year.

Volunteer Gladys Wathey said: “Seven years ago my brother-in-law had received amazing care from his local hospice which helped not only him but all the family. It is great to give back to my local hospice. I look forward to my time each week, it’s a lovely atmosphere to work in.”

Anyone who wants to join the team can call Debbie on 606894 or pop into the shop in Cliff Street.