Hospice’s call for shop staff

Could you spare a few hours to help at the Saint Catherine’s shop in Bridlington?

The shop in Cross Street is appealing for new volunteers to come forward to help in all areas, such as sorting donations and serving customers, both for regular cover and holiday relief cover.

Normal shifts are three hours in the morning, three hours in the afternoon or all day with a lunch break.

Matthew Wood, area retail manager, said: “This is a great way to learn new skills, meet people and help a great cause at the same time.

“We are always looking to welcome new volunteers as we expand our team.”

For an informal chat or to find out more pop in to the shop at 1 Cross Street or call shop manager Karen Collinson on 01262 606894.