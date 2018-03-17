Hospice drive at golf club

Saint Catherine’s fundraisers Debbie Kay and Nicky Grunwell were delighted to receive a cheque of £1,500 from Flamborough Head Golf Club.

Last year Mary Sunley, Lady Captain of Flamborough Head Golf Club chose Saint Catherine’s as her 2017 charity of the year. The money was raised through selling refreshments over the year from the half-way house on the course.

Debbie Kay, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: ‘‘We are always so grateful to organisations who choose Saint Catherine’s as their Charity of the Year, without the support of the community we would be unable to continue to deliver our care.”

St Catherine’s services an area of more than 1,600 square miles, including Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Whitby and Ryedale.