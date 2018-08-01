Home offers picturesque views over Flamborough’s chalk clifftops

Hunters are delighted to offer onto the market this beautifully presented, detached bungalow, ideally positioned in a quiet cul de sac location in the popular coastal village of Flamborough.

The property benefits from being within close proximity to its four famous beaches, offering picturesque views over the famous chalk cliff tops.

Flamborough itself offers various shops, post office, public houses, restaurants and transport links to surrounding villages and Bridlington town centre.

The property benefits from having full UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

This light and spacious bungalow internally comprises in brief; entrance hall, lounge/diner, kitchen, conservatory, master bedroom with en suite, two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally the property offers a private and enclosed garden to the rear with a patio area ideal for alfresco dining in the warm summer months, a garage and a allocated parking space to the side of the property.

In our opinion, this property is not one to be missed, viewings are highly recommended to avoid missing out on what this property has to offer.

On the market with Hunters for £259,950.