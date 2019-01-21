Hilderthorpe Road project is shortlisted for a regional award!

It has caused delays and disruptions for drivers, but the £13million scheme to improve the roads in Bridlington town centre could be getting a prestigious award.

The Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan Phase 2 - which has seen improvements to the Hilderthorpe Road - is on the shortlist for the Institution of Civil Engineers' 2019 Yorkshire and Humber Awards.

The works, which are being overseen by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and carried out by Amey Consulting and PBS Construction Ltd, saw a new bridge at Beck Hill, new junctions, widening of Hilderthorpe Road, revisions to traffic flows, drainage, and improvements to pedestrian and cycle facilities.

Kareem Abusmeihah, from Amey Consulting, said: “The scheme aims to improve travelling efficiency, open business development opportunities, and improve aesthetics, all helping to boost the local economy.

“We are delighted that such a unique civil engineering project has been shortlisted.”

The project is one of seven projects from across the region to be shortlisted for the Centenary Award, alongside Goole sewer flooding alleviation project and Hornsea Onshore Substation.

The Bridlington scheme is in the category for projects which have cost more than £5million. In 2018 the Centenary Award was won by the Skipton flood alleviation scheme.

This year’s winners will be revealed at the ICE’s annual black-tie gala dinner at Sheffield City Hall on March 15.

Penny Marshall, the ICE’s regional director for Yorkshire and Humber said: “The standards of entries we have seen this year is exceptionally high and the judges now have a very difficult task ahead of them.

“There are thousands of civil engineers in Yorkshire and Humber that work tirelessly to design, improve and maintain the infrastructure that we rely on, and these awards are a great opportunity to highlight the positive impact their work has on our lives.”