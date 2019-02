The new modular school was built in sections at Elliott at Carnaby Industrial Estate and then lifted into place. Details about the project here. An open day was held before Christmas so former pupils could take one last look around the old classrooms.

The new Hilderthorpe School Inside the new school library.

The new Hilderthorpe School Pupils enjoying a performance in the new hall.

The new Hilderthorpe School Members of Red Class with Mrs Woodmansey.

The new Hilderthorpe School Charlie, 11, trying out the drum kit in the new music and drama room.

