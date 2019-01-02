Here's why the Vikings invaded Flamborough again this week

The Vikings returned to Flamborough on New Year’s Eve for another dramatic fire festival to see in 2019.

Around 7,000 visitors are thought to have descended on the village to see the spectacle, with guests travelling from Scotland, Essex and Bedfordshire. Organiser Jane Emmerson said: “It was the best fire festival we have had. It was magnificent.

Nichola and Philip Wilks were among dozens of visitors who dressed as Vikings

“The highlight was the burning of the longship, although we were so sad to have to burn it. She looked absolutely amazing, so proud and resplendent.

“The torchlight procession was just beautiful ring of fire around the village green. It was unbelievable.

“And the atmosphere was electric, with so many families and young children attending ... and long queues for hot chocolate and brownies.”

The team behind the festival are looking for more marshals so next year’s event can be even bigger and better. To find out more, visit the festival website.