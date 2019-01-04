Here's when you and your children can see Sooty in Bridlington

Children's TV favourite Sooty is on his way to Bridlington as part of a new national tour.

He'll be joined by his friends Sweep and Soo and presenter Richard Cadell for Sooty's Magic Show on Tuesday, May 28.

Sooty was 70 last year.

Last year saw the popular character celebrate his 70th birthday and he celebrated with a new TV show on ITVBe, a huge birthday event on Blackpool Pier in July and then performing with Sweep for Prince Charles, who also celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018.

The new show will feature tricks including Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family and even includes a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.