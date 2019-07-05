Here's the events that will be taking place in July to raise money for Bridlington RNLI

A series of events will be held this month to raise money for the RNLI and Bridlington lifeboat.

On Saturday July 13, The Telegraph Inn, Quay Road, will be supporting the ‘Rock the Boat’ concert for the second time.

The live event will be held from 11am-8pm, showcasing local music acts as well as tombola, raffle and souvenirs.

A second viewing of ‘Fishermans Friends’ will be shown at the The Spotlight Theatre due to popular demand on Sunday July 21 at 7.30pm.

The film based on the true story of a group of fisherman from Port Issac’s who netted a million pound record deal. Tickets are on sale at the lifeboat house shop.

On Saturday July 27 the annual RNLI open day will be held 11am–4pm at the boathouse. The stations Open Day will be held at the boathouse near the Spa Theatre with a variety of attractions including tombola, cake, craft and gift stalls.

Representatives from the Coastguard, Lifeguards and lifeboat crew will be at hand to answer any questions regarding Safety at Sea.

Music and entertainment on the day will be led by local singer station Joe Stephenson.

Fundraisers will also be held at the Great Yorkshire Show and Driffield Show this month.