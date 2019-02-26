Here's how you can vote for Living Seas Centre manager Ant Hurd in national tourism awards

The manager of Flamborough’s Living Seas Centre is the only person from Yorkshire shortlisted in the Visit Britain 2019 Tourism Superstar Awards.

Anthony Hurd has been in charge at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s flagship marine education centre since it opened in 2013, but has been sharing the wonders of marine wildlife and running popular events and activities in Yorkshire for more than 10 years.

So far 10,000 people have taken part in his beach cleans, rock pool safaris and cliff-top puffin viewings. When the Beast From The East struck this time last year and devastated marine wildlife, Ant organised a beach clean with colleagues and 180 volunteers to remove 7.5 tonnes of litter.

See photos which show the damage The Beast From The East caused in Bridlington



“We’re incredibly proud of Ant and delighted that he has made the top 10 – he truly deserves the title of Tourism Superstar,” said marine manager Kirsten Carter.

“Sharing wildlife knowledge isn’t just a job for Ant but a passion. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from visitors, schools and teachers who come to the Living Seas Centre tell us just how inspirational he is to everyone he meets.

“His enthusiasm for, and knowledge of, marine wildlife is the reason why many people return again and again to our centre. He is the real heart and soul of the place.”

See 10 of our favourite photos of Flamborough Lighthouse



Emma Dawber, a volunteer at the Living Seas Centre, added: “Ant has changed my life and I am sure that of many others. His enthusiasm, encouragement and dedication to wildlife is remarkable and infectious. He inspires and excites visitors and volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, including myself.

The awards are run in conjunction with the Mirror newspaper and you can cast you vote for Ant at its website.

Voting closes on Tuesday, April 2, and the winner will be announced on April 6.