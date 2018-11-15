Here is how you can research your ancestry in Bridlington

If the centenary of the Armistice has inspired you to research your family history, sessions are held in Bridlington every month.

East Riding Libraries run family history helpdesks on the first Saturday of every month at the library in King Street, between 10am and noon

There is no need to book a place in advance; people can simply turn up and trained volunteers will assist in tracing their family history, with a particular emphasis on those who fought in the two World Wars, if requested.

Ancestry.co.uk and Findmypast are free to use in all East Riding Libraries.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “Quite understandably, there has been a huge upsurge in interest from people wanting to research family members who fought in the major conflicts of the 20th century, and these family history helpdesks are an easy and interesting way to do just that.”