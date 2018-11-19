Here are the incidents fire crews attended in Bridlington over the weekend

Bridlington firefighters have attended five incidents in the last 48 hours - including a large area of woodland which was alight this morning

On Saturday evening, they were called to the Muntons factory in Jewison Lane, Sewerby.

The fire in a 70m high building had spread to four silos charring timber joists and covers which were removed by crews.

Eight firefighters wore breathing apprataus to tackle the fire which saw the building damaged and machinery destroyed by fire.

Sunday

9am: Water leak from bathroom onto electrics in Havelock Street. Landlord arranged plumber to attend.

1pm: Hedgerow on fire in St Stephen Road.

5pm: Fire involving tray of food in oven in South Marine Drive. Damage contained to inside of oven. Smoke alarm fitted but faulty. New detector fitted by crews.

Monday

10am: Large amount of woodland involved in fire in Belvedere Road.