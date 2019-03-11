Here are the acts announced so far for Scarborough Open Air Theatre's 2019 summer season

Lewis Capaldi is the fifth act to be announced for Scarborough's Open Air Theatre this summer.

The first two to be announced, in close succession, were Kylie Minogue, who will play Scarborough on August 1, and Sir Cliff Richard for June 26.

Hacienda Classical

Then came the news that '90s ravers will have loved to hear, that Hacienda Classical will play the venue on June 8.

Some of the acts that have been to the Open Air Theatre

Madness were revealed as the fourth act, and will bring their Nutty Boys songs to the seaside on July 19. And Lewis Capaldi will perform the following night, July 20.

And the full line-up for this year’s Open Air Theatre concerts will be all in place by Easter, a borough councillor says.

Councillor Martin Smith, the authority’s portfolio holder for leisure, said last week that the promoters of the venue, Cuffe & Taylor, in conjunction with LiveNation, were not concerned about the lack of announcements so far.

He said: “We have spoken to Cuffe & Taylor who say they have been working hard to secure top quality acts.

“They are not concerned as what they are saying is they are getting high quality acts with a short sellout time and they are going to have these all [booked] by Easter.”

Easter this year falls on Sunday April 21.

Last year, the 8,000 capacity venue sold a record number of tickets as more than 90,000 people watched artists including Britney Spears, Noel Gallagher, Gary Barlow and James.