Help Holly and her family win a holiday of a lifetime

A Bridlington family are hoping to win a public vote to win a trip to Majorca for 100 people.

Holly Schofield, who went to Headlands School, has until 6pm tomorrow to get as many votes as possible to win the prize from Jet2 Holidays.

Holly said: "I have been chosen as one of nine finalists going head to head in a public vote for a chance to win a weekend in Majorca courtesy of jet2holidays for myself and 99 friends to celebrate my mum and mother-in-law's 50th birthdays.

" I have to get as many votes as possible to win this incredible money can't buy prize.

"Both my mother and mother-in-law live in Bridlington and I live in Hull but I'm the finalist for the whole of the Yorkshire region so any local support would be amazing."

If she wins the prize, Holly's party plane will have a 1969 theme - the year her mum and mother-in-law were born. It was the year of Woodstock, the first man on the moon, The Beatles' last public performance and last episode of the original Star Trek being aired.

"Jetting off to Majorca with all their friends and family would be the most amazing way to celebrate and give them the party they truly deserve.

"We are lucky to be really close families so to be able to all celebrate together would be perfect. Most of their friends and family live all over the UK from Bridlington to Kent, so organising a get together isn't always easy.

"However, I am sure a holiday to Majorca on offer would get us all in one place at one time!! These two women are truly amazing and for me to give them a 50th birthday to remember would be so special."

You can vote for Holly here.

