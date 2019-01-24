Heart screening in Bridlington will help twice as many people in 2019

The team behind the Have A Heart, Save A Life campaign – launched through the Free Press last year – are hoping to help twice as many people in 2019.

The scheme was established in memory of teacher James Moorfoot, who died while playing football in 2017.

Last year, 100 local people aged under 35 were screened for undiagnosed heart conditions, and the project is doubling in size for 2019 and 2020.

Gail Slater from the Heart Screening Team said: “We have enough funds in place at present for a further three screening days, two of which are booked for this year on August 6 at the Club For Young People and August 7 at Headlands School.

“This has been achieved by us receiving a grant of £5,000 from the Two Ridings Community Foundation and of course the huge fundraising football match at Bridlington Town last year.

“We plan to hold two days again next year, one has already been accounted for, and we have been successful in our application for the Tesco Bags of Help scheme - voting for us is in store during March and April, and we are guaranteed at least £1,000 from this.”

The screening days will be one of the causes to benefit from the proceeds of Headlands School’s Tour de Bridlington event in the summer and there will be another fashion show at M&Co on June 6.

“Once again we cannot thank the people of Bridlington and surrounding areas for the huge support and generosity, this is our motivation to keep our screening days happening in the town for many, many more years to come all in memory of James.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can call 07454 373526.