Next time you go to a hotel or have to stay in hospital make cling film your essential must-have item.

Wrapping the TV remote in the film may just prove to be the most important move you ever make, saving you from a barrage of deadly germs.

Take cling film with you

"If there's one tip to keep to, one to remember, this is it - wrapping your TV remotes in cling film," says professional cleaner Ralitsa Prodanova from domestic services provider Fantastic Services.

"This way you are protecting yourself from a breeding ground of bacteria hidden under every button, in every nook and cranny of the TV remote."

Alarmingly, past studies have shown that remotes host more bacteria than a toilet seat.

Research by Dr Charles Gerba, dubbed America's Dr Germ, revealed that TV buttons can contain up to 320 types of bacteria, some of which are life threatening.

Cling film keeps the remote clean

Dr Gerba, a microbiology professor, carried out a study in which a germ swab team tested remote controls in 15 hospitals across the state of Arizona.

They found evidence of the MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) superbug, a known killer that has plagued hospitals worldwide for years.

Dr Gerba ranked the TV remote as harbouring the highest number of bacteria in a patient's hospital room. The bacteria discovered can lead to nosocomial infection, which is an infection picked up in a hospital.

The MRSA superbug, which is resistant to some antibiotics, was found only on TV remote controls, but not on any other specifically tested objects.

This hack could save your life

"These numbers clearly show the remote controls as having three times greater levels of bacteria than at any other site in the hospital room," said Dr Gerba.

According to Public Health England, 846 cases of MRSA were reported by NHS Trusts in England between April 1 2017 and March 31 2018.

"If you are visiting someone in hospital, don’t just take them grapes, take some cling film too" adds Ralitsa.

"I would suggest doing the same when you stay in a hotel and at home too, changing the wrapping on a regular basis.

"The good thing about cling film-wrapped TV remotes means they become spillage-proof and wipe clean easily, yet the buttons still work perfectly well. Be sure to change the covering from time to time.”

For secure coverage, Ralitsa has a nifty trick: “Using a blast of warm air from a hair dryer, melt the cling film slightly so it provides an air-tight wrap over the remote.

"The remote can then be cleaned over with anti-bacterial wipes with the safe knowledge there's a barrier between you and you touching a potentially germ-ridden remote control.”

