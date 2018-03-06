Will the health secretary visit town hospital?

Bridlington’s MP has invited health secretary Jeremy Hunt to visit the town’s hospital in its 30th anniversary year.

The site welcomed its first patients on Saturday, March 5, 1988, when it had 220 beds over two floors.

To mark the milestone, Sir Greg Knight has sent his best wishes to the staff who work at the hospital, which he described as a ‘highly valued local asset’.

Sir Greg said: “This hospital was opened under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and is a relatively modern building.

“It is hugely valued by local people who want more healthcare services in their local community not at further-flung regional hospitals.”

“Despite taking some knocks over the years I am confident that the hospital will continue to serve the people of Bridlington and the surrounding areas for the next 30 years and I intend to continue to raise the importance of this facility to our community.”

He has met health trust bosses recently and held meetings with Mr Hunt to outline public concerns about the future of the town’s hospital.

Having invited former health secretary Andrew Lansley to the site 10 years ago, Sir Greg said he is hopeful that Mr Hunt will follow in his footsteps.