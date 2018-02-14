Trust to run thriving surgery for five more years

An NHS trust which transformed a Bridlington GP surgery in a year has won a contract to continue running it for five more years.

Humber NHS Foundation Trust took over Field House in Victoria Road when it was classed as requiring improvement, and within 12 months the Care Quality Commission classed it as ‘good’.

Julia Harrison-Mizon, the trust’s care group director responsible for primary care, said: “This stunning success is the ultimate validation of the efforts we’ve made to deliver the best services possible for our patients, regardless of their needs.

“I’m particularly thrilled for the practice staff, all of whom have embraced our approach, and now work tirelessly to ensure we always try to exceed health inspectors’ requirements by delivering truly outstanding care.”

Field House’s business manager Alison Tite and her team have implemented a turnaround plan which included a new model of care and they have recruited full-time doctors.

Their work led to success at the trust’s 2017 Staff Awards.

Mrs Harrison-Mizon said: “Field House has had a fantastic year and we’ve been proud to support their progress.

“Our challenge over the next five years is to deliver excellence - for our patients, staff, commissioners and regulator. We promise to do our utmost to achieve our goal.”