The best £250 I’ve ever spent

A holiday turned into a nightmare for Edgar Scott – but the situation could have been much worse.

He suffered a heart attack in Benidorm and spent a week in intensive care, but he later discovered he could have been left with a £34,000 healthcare bill had he not spent £250 on insurance before he left.

Edgar, 71, is now urging anyone who is booking a trip overseas to make sure they have the proper cover.

He said: “People shouldn’t be allowedto go abroad without the right insurance.

“When I left hospital and was back in the hotel, there was a guy bragging that he has never had insurance cover. That needs stopping.”

Edgar, who had a heart bypass operation 18 years ago, was on holiday with his wife Sandra when he was taken ill.

“It was the third day of our holiday and we went to Benidorm Palace. I got back at 1.30am and woke up at 4am and had an ache in my chest and my mouth had gone dry,” he said.

“I sat on the balcony for half an hour and then called a doctor who confirmed I’d had a heart attack.

“The next thing, I was in an ambulance.”

He was taken to a private hospital and had to have two procedures to have stents fitted while in Spain, one of which was done by a doctor over the weekend.

He lost a stone in weight but was eventually fit enough to fly home on the scheduled day at the end of his fortnight in Benidorm.

He said: “It was all very frightening but I can’t fault how I was treated in the hospital or by the travel company.”