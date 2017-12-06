Smiles all round as surgery is praised

One of Bridlington’s biggest dental surgeries has been praised for the positive impact it has on the community.

The Care Quality Commission has said mydentist in Quay Road is ‘safe, effective and caring’ and highlighted its Teeth Team project, which works to prevent tooth decay in young children.

Practice manager Ingrid Perry said: “I am delighted with the award of notable practice as it highlights the importance of preventative initiatives, particularly for young children, which is something the whole practice has thoroughly embraced.

“Providing the highest standards of care is our top priority so this recognition will mean a huge amount to everyone who works at mydentist.”

The surgery, which has 23 staff, was inspected at the end of October. It is part of a UK’s largest dental provider, which runs more than 650 practices across the country.

In their summary of findings, the report stated: “We identified areas of notable practice including a commitment to improving outcomes for patients through effective leadership within the practice, staff felt empowered and were confident in their roles which had a positive impact on staff, patients and the local community.”

It added that the work done with young children had reduced the need for access to hospital admissions for general anaesthesia by 19.5%. “We believe this to be notable practice which is worth sharing,” the report said.