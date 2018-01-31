Sir Greg holds talks with hospital bosses

Bridlington’s MP has met with managers from the trust which runs the town’s hospital.

Sir Greg Knight said he will hold further talks in the near future and he will also raise some of the issues discussed at Westminster.

He wanted reasurances about the site’s future, having previously said he has concerns about ‘unelected health officials seemingly hellbent on stripping services from smaller local hospitals and centralising them at larger hospitals’.

Following last week’s meeting, Sir Greg said: “Bridlington Hospital is an important local asset which in my view is grossly underused at present.

“I have recently had an in depth meeting with trust managers who are responsible for the scope of the hospital’s future role.

“I am waiting for some further information from them.

“In addition, they raised some issues which I would like to discuss with the Health Minister and in due course I will be speaking to the local trust managers again. My discussions are therefore currently on-going.”

Before Christmas, Sir Greg said he was keen to speak to bosses after it emerged that Waters Ward would stay closed permanently and services provided by the Macmillan Wolds Unit would move to Beverley.