Scarborough and Bridlington Hospital fears - 'what the hell is going on?'

The chairman of the Patients Forum Group in Bridlington has said any further cuts to Bridlington and Scarborough Hospitals would be ‘nonsensical’.

Health bosses are carrying out a review of services but say no proposals have yet been drawn up, despite staff claiming A&E and maternity wards could be downgraded.

Simon Barugh, who is also part of the Patient Engagement Group, said he has spoken to the town’s MP Sir Greg Knight about the concerns about the future of the town’s hospital.

He said: “I was shocked by this ridiculous prospect and am now even more shocked by the prospect of major changes to Scarborough Hospital – what the hell is going on?

“Bridlington Hospital is well positioned within the community, has wards empty and available, high quality staff and the building is in decent condition. Scarborough Hospital may be a little more difficult to get to, but it is now the only local hospital with A&E and other crucial services.

“How can any group or trust seriously believe that the right thing to do is to reduce services and or close either of these valuable assets?”

Hospital bosses have said ‘there are no proposals for what any of our services might look like in the future’.

They also confirmed today that there would be a £950,000 investment at the emergency department to increase capacity and reduce waiting times.



But Mr Barugh said: “I have had to go to Scarborough Hospital on two occasions within the last two years and both times I was held in a queue at A&E along with my wonderful ambulance crew.

“I asked a senior nurse how she would describe the A&E department at Scarborough on a day-to-day basis and her reply was chaotic. So to reduce services and send all serious cases to Hull or York would surely be nonsensical and put more pressure on everybody from patients to staff.

“The NHS is a wonderful life-saving service with thousands of dedicated doctors, nurses and many other support staff.

“I think that we need to be more aware of what they go through on a day-to-day basis and in many cases they are made to feel insecure by rumours such as we are experiencing now.

“In reality, if we took out the money grabbers and left the organisation and running of hospitals to those that understand the needs of staff and patients it could be turned around in no time at all.

“It is time to think carefully and positively about the future of the NHS and all that it provides to this country. Negative thoughts and negative rumours will do nothing but disrupt and ultimately destroy one of the best things that we have left in this country.”